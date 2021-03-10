Congressmen invite Britney Spears to DC to speak on conservatorships

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears

Britney Spears has gained two more supporters for her conservatorship case — Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz of Ohio and Florida, respectively — and they want her to travel to Washington, D.C. to speak on the issue in hopes of helping others.

Inspired by the Framing Britney Spears documentary and the #FreeBritney movement, the two U.S. Representatives teamed up to write a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler urging him to hold hearings about conservatorships, using the pop star’s situation as an illustration of why it’s needed.

“If the conservatorship process can rip the agency from a woman who was in the prime of her life and one of the most powerful pop stars in the world, imagine what it can do to people who are less powerful and have less of a voice,” Rep. Gaetz said in a statement.

“There are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse,” the letter to Nadler states. “Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and opaqueness of these arrangements, it is incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships.”

Speaking with TMZ, Gaetz explained that Britney could use her fame for good, much like how Kim Kardashian has when it comes to the judicial system.

“I think Britney Spears would be a perfect way to bring attention to an issue that needs review,” he said.

He also shared his belief that much of Britney’s music catalog is a “cry for help,” referencing songs like “I’m A Slave 4 U,” “You Drive Me Crazy,” and “Lucky.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.