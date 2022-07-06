Concertgoer joins Post Malone on stage to play “Stay”

One lucky Post Malone fan got the opportunity of a lifetime when the “Circles” rapper noticed the sign he was waving around during a concert.
The Grammy nominee shared a TikTok video from his concert in Stockholm, Sweden, which captured the moment when he noticed a fan holding up a massive sign that read, “Can I play STAY for you?” Post was down for the impromptu collab and waved the man up on stage.
He hooked the fan, who’s named Alfred, up with a guitar and asked him to play a few chords to see if he was legit.
“Sounds good to me,” the singer remarked while puffing on a cigarette. He then happily dove into his 2018 track but not before adding, “I f***ing love you, Alfred.”
“This lovely gentleman wanted to come on stage during my show and play guitar,” Posty captioned the clip and added of his fans, “I f***ing love you guys.”
Alfred has since commented on the video and told the “Sunflower” singer, “Thank you for the best night of my life [praying hands emoji] love u bro.”
Post is gearing up for his first tour in two years, which will support his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache. His tour kicks off on September 10 in Omaha, Nebraska and wraps November 15 in Los Angeles, California.
General ticket sales are available to purchase on Live Nation.
