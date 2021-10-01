Complete Guide To South Florida Fall Festivities

The Horrorland, Aventura 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and 7 p.m.-midnight Friday- Saturday, Oct. 1-31. Offers a frightening drive-through experience for the whole family. Corner of Country Club Road and Abigail Road, across from Aventura Mall. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Masks should be worn inside the vehicle if guests plan to put down their windows. Tickets must be purchased in advance at TheHorrorland.com. $58.99-up per vehicle.

Fright Nights, West Palm Beach, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 8-9; Oct. 14-16; Oct. 21-23; and Oct. 28-30. Haunted houses open at 7 p.m. South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. $40 at the gate. Limited to 30 people per tour. Get tickets online at myfrightnights.com or southfloridafair.com.

Harvest Festival, Davie, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weekends Oct. 9-31. Admission includes hayrides, weather permitting, themed scavenger hunts, fun educational activities, harvest themed displays, photo ops, live performances, food and music. Flamingo Gardens Botanical Garden and Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 954-473-2955. flamingogardens.org. $15.95-$21.95.

Bow Wow Ween, Pembroke Pines, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 9. Halloween party and costume contest for dogs and their owners. K-9 Officer Craig Rupp Dog Park, 9751 Johnson St., Pembroke Pines (just east of Palm Avenue). 954-392-2116. bit.ly/3nFzxKJ or ppines.com.

Fall family fun fest at the Science Center, West Palm Beach, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9. Offers activities, crafts, live demonstrations, outdoor entertainment and petting zoo. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988. sfsciencecenter.org/fall-family-fun-fest. $14.95-$18.95.

Create Creepy Cosplay Accessories, West Palm Beach, 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 13. Learn how to complete your Halloween costume using the 3D modeling program Tinkercad and a 3D printer. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St. Intermediate computer skills and registration are required. To register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7707. Free.

Halloween Week, Miami daily 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25-31. Miami Children’s Museum offers timed (2-hour) play sessions with limited capacity for guests age 2 and older; masks required. Tickets must be purchased in advance at miamichildrensmuseum.org. $15-$22.

Fall craft & plant sale, Boca Raton, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15-16, Features handmade and unusual gifts, crafts, decorations and plants for Halloween, Thanksgiving and other seasonal holidays. Boca Raton Garden Club’s clubhouse, 4281 NW Third Ave., Boca Raton. Admission free and open to the public. 561-395-9376. bocaratongardenclub.org.

Haunted Hamptons, North Lauderdale, 7 p.m., Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23 and 29. Haunted attraction at Hampton Pines Park, 7800 Hamptons Blvd. No costumes are permitted. $7 general admission, $10 fast pass. No refunds. 954-724-7061, ext. 1

Halloween & Safety Festival, Plantation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Includes children’s carnival fun zone, pony rides, costume contests, a DJ, games, activities, and a family hayride. Features fire exhibits, a magician, police K-9 demo and a pumpkin patch. Volunteer Park, located at 12050 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation. $5 per person, age 2-up.

Pumpkin Patch, Boynton Beach, 10-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Pumpkin patch and fall photo-op at Compson Place at Renaissance Commons, 1880 N. Congress Ave. to benefit Cason United Methodist Church. Purchase a pumpkin and get it personalized with an on-site professional calligraphy artist in exchange for receipts showing $25 or more in purchases at center retailers and restaurants made on that day only. Call 561- 413-5909.

Little Monster Tales, (a live sensory friendly performance), Miami, 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 16. This is a Fantasy Theatre Factory fan favorite. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872. tickets.ftfshows.com. $5.

Fall Festival, Wellington, 3-10 p.m. Oct. 16. Features Bounce Houses, costume contests, food trucks, petting zoo, hayrides, laser tag and more. Village Park, 11700 Pierson Road, Wellington. Free admission. wellingtonfl.gov/660/Fall-Festival.

Fall Festival, Boynton Beach, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 16. Bring the kids to the park for an afternoon to celebrate fall. Enjoy games, rides, face painting, candy and more. The first 25 children receive a free pumpkin. Intracoastal Park, 2240 N. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach. 561-742-6000. boynton-beach.org/fall-festival-2021. Free admission.

Fall Festival, Deerfield Beach, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Features archery, hay ride, nonprofits, vendors, arts and crafts, pumpkin patch and live entertainment. Pioneer Park, 217 NE Fifth Ave., Deerfield Beach. 954-480-4429. Free admission.

Spooktacular Halloween Wreath, West Palm Beach, noon-2 p.m. Oct. 19. Librarian Faith will show how to create a Halloween wreath. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St. Wreath foam, ribbons, (fake) spiders, yarn and hot glue will be available. Registration required and begins one week before the program. To register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701. Free.

Hay Maze, Miami, 1-10 p.m. Oct. 22-Nov. 7. Get ready for scarecrows, haystacks, and sunflowers, an 80-foot by 80-foot hay maze and pumpkin wall, plus there’s a leaf pit with leaf throwing encouraged. Early bird tickets $10 or $50-up to enter the beer garden for unlimited beer. Proceeds will be donated to The Home Team, a youth development charity in Miami. Downtown Miami along Biscayne Boulevard. miamihaymaze.com.

Spookyville at Yesteryear Village, West Palm Beach, opens 5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31. Features an old-fashion Halloween for families and children age 10 and under. Offers safe trick or treats, kiddie train, contests and traditional games. Yesteryear Village at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. Buy tickets online at bit.ly/3AKhJ4K or southfloridafair.com. $10.

Drive n’ Treat, Coconut Creek, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Drive through decorated Sabal Pines Park, 5005 NW 39th Ave., Coconut Creek. Cars scheduled every 30 minutes. Must preregister. 954-545-6670. CoconutCreek.net/WebTrac. $10 per car.

The Biltmore Halloween Party, Coral Gables, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Bring your most frightful mask for an unforgettable spooky night. Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave. Fontana Courtyard, Coral Gables. 305-663-3543. biltmorehotel.com/halloween. $180-$200.

Fang-tastic Pumpkins & Palm Trees Fall Festival, Fort Lauderdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Children’s activities include Spooktacular Science from MODS. Also features music and games. Oceanside Park: 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free admission; public invited. $10 for yoga; pumpkin prices vary.

Spooktacular Saturday, Palm Beach Gardens, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23. Features outdoor activities, including special appearances by Princess Elsa, Cocomelon and Pikachu; face painting, Monster Mash dance party; spooky critters from Busch Wildlife Sanctuary; and The Circus Dog Show at 1 p.m. Legacy Place, 11290 Legacy Ave., Palm Beach Gardens. shoplegacyplace.com. Free admission.

Kidsfest & Halloween festivities, Delray Beach, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Enjoy trick-or-treating along Atlantic Avenue, show off your costume in the 59th annual Halloween Parade, and finish off the day in Kidsfest. Features live entertainment, food, arts and crafts and more. Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. 561-243-7277. DelrayBeachFL.gov/ParksandRecreation. Free.

Ghost Hunting 101, West Palm Beach, 2-3 p.m. Oct. 23. Learn how to ghost hunt and what equipment you might need from the Paranormal Researchers of South Florida. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St. Registration is required. Visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701. Free.

Fall Festival, Margate, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 23. Celebrate the arrival of fall in Margate with this family-friendly event for all ages. Features craft and food vendors, plus line dancing, hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a haunted house and more. Margate Sports Complex, 1695 Banks Road, Margate. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com. Free admission.

Spooky Symphony, Miami, 4 p.m. Oct 24. Features family-friendly program with projected visual effects by the Greater Miami Youth Symphony with Alhambra Orchestra musicians. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. Email mdca@miamidade.gov or call 305-547-5414. Tickets are free but required.

Boo-Ville, Pembroke Pines, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27. Halloween Spooktacular event that’s fun for boys and girls of all ages. Open to Pines residents only. No pets, and children must be with an adult. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2116 or visit ppines.com.

Clematis by Fright: Tribute to The Spazmatics, West Palm Beach, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28. Performance plus costume contests and activities for the whole family. Waterfront Commons, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org.

Toddler Halloween Spooktacular, Coconut Creek, 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 29. Halloween-themed activities feature crafts, interactive playtime, snacks, lights, music and dance. Toddlers must come dressed in costumes; parents are encouraged to dress up and take photos. Event for ages 3 and under. Recreation Complex, 4455 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek. $20 for Coconut Creek residents; $30 guests. coconutcreek.net.

Boo Bash, Pompano Beach, 5-6 p.m. Oct. 29. City of Pompano Beach Parks and Recreation: 954-786-4111 or email Parks@copbfl.com. See parks.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Halloween Festival, Parkland, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Pine Trails Park, 10559 Trails End, Parkland. Don’t forget to wear your favorite costume for an exciting night of trunks and treats. There will be photo booths, characters, stilt walkers, and a Halloween performance on the main stage. 954-757-4107. cityofparkland.org.

Scream on the Green, Boynton Beach, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Families can enjoy time in the fresh air watching a family-friendly scary movie on the big screen. Wilson Park, 225 NW 12th Ave., Boynton Beach. Free movie and popcorn (while it lasts); concessions open. 561-742-6645. boynton-beach.org/scream-green. Free.

Spooky Laser Lights & Bites at the Science Center, West Palm Beach, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29; outdoor event. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988. sfsciencecenter.org. $12.95-$16.95.

Halloween Hoot & Howl, Boca Raton 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Come in costume and enjoy family-friendly Halloween games and crafts to learn about nocturnal creatures, like owls, toads, snakes and spiders. Bring a flashlight and bug spray to continue the adventure along the boardwalk at night. 561-629-8760. Daggerwing Nature Center, Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, 11435 Park Access Road, Boca Raton. Free.

Witches of Delray Bike Ride, Delray Beach, 7:30-8:30 a.m., and 9:15-11 a.m. Oct. 30. Features bike parade with prizes for costumes and decorated bikes. Proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families. From City Hall, 100 NW First Ave., to Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. witchesofdelray.org. Registration $30.

Halloween Hoopla, North Lauderdale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 30. Trick-or-treat trail with Halloween activities at Hampton Pines Park, 7800 Hampton Blvd. Open children 12 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian. Every participant must have a ticket. $5. Tickets are available at the Teen/Recreation Center, 701 SW 71st Ave., from 9 a.m-noon or 1-9 p.m. Mondays through Friday, or at the door, if available. 954-724-7061, ext. 1.

Trick or Treat Shop to Shop, Cooper City, 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 30. Kids can dress up in costumes and visit participating merchants to fill their Halloween bags with treats. The Cooper City Recreation Department will also be on hand to celebrate with games, prizes, and more. Children up to grade 8 should arrive on time to be part of costume contest. Countryside Shops, 5524 S. Flamingo Road, Cooper City. coopercityfl.org.

Pumpkin Patch Festival, Boca Raton, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Features 2,500 pumpkins, Scarecrow Village, a cornstalk maze, and a carnival for all ages. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. bocapumpkinpatch.com. $25 per person, age 3-up.

Zoo Boo, Miami, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy face painting. Features contests with prizes, Halloween crafts, magicians and special characters. Dozens of local sponsors will have treats and giveaways. Masks required indoors. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. Limited capacity; buy advance tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org. 305-251-0400. See Zoo Boo at zoomiami.org. Event included with admission price. $18.95-$22.95.

Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash, Boynton Beach, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Features vendors and costume contests for all ages. Hosted by Boynton Beach CRA, 561-600-9096. 100 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach. Free designated parking, free admission; event not suitable for household pets. bbpiratefest.com.

Trunk-Or-Treat, Plantation, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Features lots of fun and spooky activities, including ghoulish goodies and treats, a costume contest, arts and crafts, a haunted selfie room and music. 954-797-2180. Plantation Community Center, 5555 Palm Tree Road, Plantation. plantation.org. Free.

The Haunted Circus Miami, 5 p.m.-midnight, weekends through Oct. 31. Spooky fair features scary fun with a family-friendly carnival, ghost clowns, and a mad ringmaster with a mystery to solve. Includes fire eaters, acrobats, jugglers, contortionists, pumpkin carvings, tarot readings, a petting zoo, a Halloween store, photoshoots and food trucks. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami. hauntedcircusmiami.com. $24.05-$37.05 admission.

Trick or Treat Halloween, Miramar, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31. River Run Park, 9400 Miramar Blvd., Miramar. 954-602-3178. Free event. miramarfl.gov.

Raising Spirits, Boca Raton, 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Enjoy costumes and cocktails, along with devilish delicacies and ghoulish entertainment. 561-372-0568. The Addison, 2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. $150 all inclusive. addisonhalloween.com.