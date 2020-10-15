Commemorative U2 Stamps Coming To A Post Office Not So Near To You…..Ireland. 🚐

U2 have received many honors over the years, but nothing like this. There are now special edition stamps to commemorate U2’s long career in the music world.

Four stamps have been released, each representing an era in the band’s history: The Joshua Tree, Actung Baby, All That You Can’t Leave Behind, and Songs of Experience.

The stamps are being sold in post offices in Ireland, but can also be purchased online (for those of you who may not live in Ireland).

What band would you put onto a stamp? Do you still use stamps for your mail?