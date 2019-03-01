Come Take A Look! It’s A Brand New Book! From Dr. Suess In Stores Soon! With You Read It With A Spoon?

Cut me some slack, man….I couldn’t think of anything clever to rhyme at the end…

A new book from the late children’s author Dr. Seuss is being released on September 3.

The title of the book is Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum and it was finished by illustrator Andrew Joyner.

The book features artwork from Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock with cameos from Dr. Seuss favorites like The Grinch and The Cat In The Hat.

Dr. Seuss passed away in 1991.

What’s your favorite Dr. Seuss book? “Put Me In The Zoo” was my favorite! And I do have to ask – did you ever eat Green Eggs and Ham?