Come On Ladies, Can’t We All Get Along?! Did Demi Shade Taylor On Instagram?!

Demi Lovato was a no show at last night’s MTV VMAs. The singer seemed to serve up some shade and fans think she was directing it towards Taylor Swift.

Lovato, who was nominated for Best Dance Video for her song, “Solo,” took to Instagram stories to explain why she didn’t attend the major musical event.

“I skipped the VMAs for a reason,” she wrote, “Well that and I just hate award shows.” The Instagram post was made right after Swift received her award for Video of the Year, which caused fans to think Lovato’s shade was directed at the “You Need To Calm Down” singer.

Lovato previously defended Taylor’s former manager, Scooter Braun, after Swift voiced her anger over her catalog being secretly purchased by Braun’s company.

Do you think Demi Lovato was wrong for her Instagram post? Do you think she was shading Taylor?