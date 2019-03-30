Come On Gwyneth! We ALL Need Approval Before Posting Pictures!

We all know how it goes! If there are 5 people in the pic, all 5 people have to approve it before it gets posted anywhere! 1 person doesn’t like it and it’s a redo or it doesn’t get posted it all! You would think the GOOP lady would know social posting etiquette!

Here’s the scoop – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s 14-year-old daughter, Apple recently called out her mother for posting a picture to her 5.3 million followers on Instagram, that she didn’t approve of. The photo was of Apple with ski goggles on, “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple commented on the post.

Posting without your child’s consent and in a way that invades their privacy is against the law in France, with parents facing fines and possible jail time.

According to Sun Sun Lim, professor of communication and technology at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, “We need to realize that as kids grow up they may not be comfortable with pictures appearing on the Internet.”

Do you agree that children should approve photos that you post on your social media pages or as a parent do you feel that you have a right to post what you want of your children?