Comcast provides free WiFi in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Comcast is providing free WiFi for Florida residents following Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane, which struck Florida’s West coast and continued at a northeast pace, brought destruction to several parts of Florida and left more than 2.5 million people without power.

In order to keep Florida residents connected, Comcast says they plan to open 200,000 more Xfinity WiFi hotspots.

The service is currently free for all customers.

Find the nearest free Xfinity WiFi hotspot here. (Once you click the link, scroll down and enter your zip code.)