Collect new Britney Spears merch courtesy of Loot Crate

L. Busacca/WireImage

A new series of Britney Spears collectibles is launching courtesy of the subscription box Loot Crate.

The four-crate series will celebrate some of Britney’s biggest hits, including “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Toxic,” and “Circus.”

The first box will pay tribute to her debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” It’ll feature exclusive merchandise including a tie-dye hoodie, a vinyl platinum record notebook, a pom pom pen and a stainless steel tumbler.

And that’s not all. If you purchase a Britney-themed Loot Crate, you’ll also become eligible to pre-order a limited edition 12” Britney Spears collector’s fashion doll.

Each quarterly themed crate costs $59.99 plus shipping and handling and are available to order now. The first Britney box ships in December.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.