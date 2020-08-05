Collab alert? Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa hang in the studio together

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Do Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have a collaboration in the works? There’s some evidence that it might be true…and their fans certainly hope it is.

The two singers posted photos on their respective Instagram pages showing them hanging out in a studio together, along with producer Watt. While it’s not clear if they recorded anything together, Miley did seemingly give Dua a sneak peek at her upcoming new album, which she had teased earlier in the day with a snippet of a new song called “Midnight Sky.”

“Dua has heard what you haven’t….” Miley captioned her photo.

Dua commented, “they are innnnn for a TREAT!!!!”

Demi Lovato even chimed in in the comments, writing, “Wow I’m not ready.”

On Tuesday, Dua announced her star-studded Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album will be released on August 21. The album features guest appearances from Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson, who previously worked with Miley on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

Dua and Miley have been pals for a while. Miley headlined Dua’s Sunny Hill Festival last year in her family’s native Kosovo, and earlier this year Dua appeared on an episode of Miley’s Bright Minded Instagram Live series.

