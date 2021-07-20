Coldplay’s new album ‘Music of the Spheres’ coming in October

Atlantic Records

Via handwritten note on their socials, Coldplay has announced that their ninth album will arrive October 15.

Called Music of the Spheres, the album, produced by Max Martin, comes with a trailer that depicts an animated cosmic journey through the album’s space-themed artwork, with snippets of each new song. In their note, the band says that a new track from the album, “Colaratura,” will be out on Friday, followed by a single in September. The first release, “Higher Power,” came out in May.

“Thank you for listening or coming to shows or any way we have met through music,” the band ends their note, adding, “Everyone is an alien somewhere.”

There are 12 tracks on Music of the Spheres, the titles of five of which are represented by emojis. The songs that aren’t so titled are “Higher Power,” “Humankind,” “Let Somebody Go,” “People of the Price,” “Biutyful,” “My Universe,” and “Coloratura.” The emojis range from a heart, to a picture of Earth, to what looks like an infinity symbol.

You can pre-order Music of the Spheres at store.coldplay.com.

Music of the Spheres is the followup to 2019’s Everyday Life.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.