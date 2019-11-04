Coldplay releases the title track from 'Everyday Life' album following 'SNL' performance

Will Heath/NBC

Will Heath/NBCAfter debuting it on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Coldplay has made the title track of the band's upcoming eighth album, Everyday Life, available to download.

The band has also released a lyric video of the song, as well as video of their SNL performance.

The track, which closes out the album, follows the October release of the songs "Orphans" and "Arabesque."

Everyday Life, the follow-up to 2015's A Head Full of Dreams, will be a double album divided into two halves: Sunrise and Sunset. It's due out November 22.

