Coldplay releases “Coloratura,” a 10-minute “exhilarating, space-bound epic”

James Marcus Haney

Coldplay is back with their second offering from their upcoming ninth studio album Music of the Spheres.

On Thursday night, the British rock band dropped the 10-minute experimental track “Coloratura,” which serves as their new album’s closing piece. In addition to the track, the band also released its accompanying kaleidoscopic lyric video.

According to a press release, Coldplay views their latest song “as an album track rather than a single.” In addition, they described “Coloratura” as “an exhilarating, space-bound epic that includes namechecks for Galileo, Oumuamua and Betelgeuse.”

If you’re not up on your astronomy, “Oumuamua” is the first known interstellar object to be detected passing through the Solar System. “Betelgeuse” — pronounced “Beetlejuice” — is a star in the constellation of Orion. Galileo, a scientist who died in 1642, is considered to be the father of modern astronomy.

The gentle, dream-like piece is rife with piano riffs and guitar solos that are reminiscent of Pink Floyd‘s The Wall era — especially when Chris Martin‘s tranquil vocals are accentuated by a bevy of hazy strings.

As previously reported, Coldplay’s upcoming ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, is set to be released on October 15. The album is produced by Max Martin.

There are 12 tracks on the upcoming studio effort, with five of the titles represented by emojis instead of names. Those tracks are described as the planet emoji, sparkle emoji, heart emoji, the Earth emoji and infinity symbol emoji.

You can pre-order Music of the Spheres at store.coldplay.com.

Music of the Spheres is the followup to 2019’s Everyday Life.

