Coldplay plans to stop making studio albums after their 12th

Credit: James Marcus Haney

Coldplay is pulling a Quentin Tarantino.

Just as the Pulp Fiction director has claimed that he’ll retire after 10 films, Chris Martin tells NME that the “Viva la Vida” outfit will stop making studio albums once they hit 12.

“It’s a lot to pour everything into making [albums],” Martin explains. “I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.”

He adds, “I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing.'”

For what it’s worth, Martin has made declarations like this in the past. In 2014, he told BBC Radio 1 that Coldplay’s then-upcoming seventh album, A Head Full of Dreams, felt like “the completion of something,” comparing it to the seventh and final Harry Potter book. Of course, Coldplay has since followed A Head Full of Dreams with two more albums, though Martin does seem a bit more sure of his plan this time around.

“I don’t think that’s what we’ll do,” Martin tells NME when asked to clarify Coldplay’s 12-album plan. “I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums.”

Coldplay just dropped their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, last Friday.

