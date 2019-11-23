Coldplay Not Touring Until It’s “Enviornmentally Friendly”.

If you’re hoping for a Coldplay tour soon with their new double album – Everyday Life that dropped today – hope a little longer or clean up your act!

Chris Martin says that band won’t tour again until it’s “environmentally friendly”. He says “Our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar powered. Sustainable and actively beneficial”

The band wants to harness the resources that their tour creates and make it have a positive impact.



