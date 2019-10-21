Coldplay fans receive mysterious letter teasing new double album

Image Group LA/ABC

As rumors spread regarding potential new Coldplay music, a select few fans have received mysterious letters from the band teasing a possible double album.

The signed letter, which was posted by the fan account ColdplayXtra, reads, "For the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life."

"In the classifieds you might write 'double album for sale, one very careful owner,'" it continues, adding that one "half" is called Sunrise, while the other is called Sunset.

Oh, and apparently, at least one half arrives November 22.

Earlier this month, the U.K.'s Daily Star publication claimed to have knowledge of two upcoming new Coldplay albums: a "more experimental" record due out in November, and a more pop-focused effort due out in 2020.

And then, last week, Coldplay changed their profile pictures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to an image of gold half-crescent moon and a 10-pointed star against a black background. Additionally, they tweeted a black and white video featuring an old-timey photo of the band, along with the date "November 22, 1919."

One fan on Instagram pointed out that that particular date was the date of a solar eclipse 100 years ago, which fits with the solar imagery of the profile pictures, and the "Sunrise/Sunset" theme.

Coldplay's most recent album is 2015's A Head Full of Dreams.

