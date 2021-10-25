Coldplay earns seventh top-five ‘Billboard’ 200 album with ‘Music of the Spheres’

Credit: James Marcus Haney

Coldplay‘s new album Music of the Spheres has debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200.

The ninth studio effort from Chris Martin and company lands at number four on the chart with a total of 57,000 equivalent album units, 37,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Music of the Spheres is the seventh Coldplay album to hit the top five on the Billboard 200 — only their 2000 debut, Parachutes, and 2019’s Everyday Life didn’t make it that high. Of those seven, four debuted at number one: 2005’s X&Y, 2008’s Viva la Vida, 2001’s Mylo Xyloto and 2014’s Ghost Stories.

Meanwhile, in their home country, every one of Coldplay’s albums has topped the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart, making them the only band with a perfect nine-for-nine number-one discography.

﻿Music of the Spheres﻿ features the lead single “Higher Power” and the hit BTS collaboration “My Universe.” Coldplay will launch a world tour in support of the record in 2022.

