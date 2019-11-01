Coldplay celebrating 'Everyday Life' release with livestream from Jordan

Image Group LA/ABC

Coldplay will celebrate the release of their new album Everyday Life with a special livestreamed show from Jordan.

Much like the album, the show will be separated into two halves. First, Coldplay will perform the "Sunrise" half of Everyday Life on November 22 at 4 a.m. GT, which is November 21 at 11 p.m. ET. Then, they'll play the "Sunset" section at 9 a.m. ET.

You'll be able to watch both performances live on YouTube.

"These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album," Coldplay says. "It's a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it."

Everyday Life, the follow-up to 2015's A Head Full of Dreams, arrives November 22.

