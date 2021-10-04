Coldplay announces ‘Late Late Show’ residency, confirms Selena Gomez collaboration

Atlantic Records

The reports are true: Coldplay and Selena Gomez have indeed teamed up for a song called “Let Somebody Go.”

The track is one of the songs on the band’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, and you can listen to a snippet of it now on Selena’s Twitter account.

Coldplay has also revealed that in addition to Selena Gomez and BTS, Music of the Spheres will include appearances by Grammy-winning British producer and musician Jacob Collier and We Are KING, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo featuring twin sisters Amber and Paris Strother.

Meanwhile, Coldplay will do a week-long residency on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden starting October 18 and running through October 21. Selena will perform “Let Somebody Go” with the band during that time, while Collier and We are KING will join Coldplay for a song called “Human Heart.”

