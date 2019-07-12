Colbie Caillat excited to sing for "the cutest person ever" on Monday

Patrick TracyAs a solo artist, Colbie Caillat appeared on Live with Kelly -- the chat show starring Kelly Ripa and various co-hosts -- many times. Monday, she and her new band, Gone West, will be making their daytime TV debut on the current version of Ripa's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Colbie couldn't be happier.

"I love that show and I love Kelly and I'm excited to see [co-host] Ryan [Seacrest] again. I haven't seen Ryan for years," Colbie tells ABC Radio. "And Kelly's always been so gracious to have me on her show throughout my career, allowing me to play my new singles. And she's just the cutest person ever!"

Colbie notes that the last time she was on Kelly's show, a few years back, she was promoting her solo album The Malibu Sessions, and her backup group was made up of everyone who's currently in Gone West: Her fiance, Justin Young, her longtime collaborator Jason Reeves and his wife, Nelly Joy.

"Now, the four of us are gonna be up there again, as a band...so it's really exciting!" she adds.

The band will be performing their new single "What Could Have Been" on Live with Kelly & Ryan. Check your local listings to find out when it airs in your area.

