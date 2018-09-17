Coke in Talks for Cannabis-Infused Drinks

Coca-Cola Co. is in talks with cannabis producer to make beverages infused with marijuana.

On Monday morning, Canadian news service BNN Bloomberg reported that Coke is talking with cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis about developing health-focused beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping.

“Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Coca-Cola said in a statement, referring to cannabidiol, a constituent of cannabis.

Is America ready for cannabis-infused Coca-Cola?

How will federal regulators get involved? Would you drink pot-infused Coke?

What would a good name for the new drink be?