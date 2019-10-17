Cody Simpson releasing Miley Cyrus-inspired single "Golden Thing" on Friday

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gregg DeGuire/WireImageAfter his girlfriend Miley Cyrus kept bugging him, Cody Simpson has finally set a release date for "Golden Thing," the song he wrote about her. It'll arrive on Friday.

Miley -- or at least part of her -- appears on the single artwork: We see her neck, with several gold chains around it, and part of her chest and hair. Cody also tweeted some of the lyrics: "crystal dream/cali queen/radiant hand/vibrant sand."

Earlier this week, Miley shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram Story.

Cody wrote the song for Miley after her recent surgery, and told People, "She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s*** out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s*** myself.’”

