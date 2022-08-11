Coca-Cola announces new ‘Dreamworld’ soda

Coca-Cola is set to release a new flavor on August 15 that’s supposed to be out of this world…

‘Dreamworld’ is supposed to “bottle up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes,’ according to Coca-Cola.

The new flavor is supposed to taste like the original Coke Zero, but with hints of peach.

If you want to potentially discover what a dream ‘tastes’ like, then give their latest creation a try!