Co-owner Selena Gomez “can’t wait” to visit NYC’s revamped Serendipity3

Selena Gomez is helping to unveil a brand-new look for the New York City restaurant, Serendipity3.

The landmark tourist destination, of which the singer is part owner and investor, is set to reopen on July 9 after a year of renovations. The revitalized space mixes modern and classic elements, combining Tiffany lamps, disco balls, antique clocks and modern art for a fun, whimsical ambiance.

The menu will include some new upgrades as well, including an Infamous Truffle Burger with Boursin Cheese & Black Truffle Mayo, and an It’s My Birthday Cake Sundae that includes Cake Batter Ice Cream. The old favorites will remain the same, like the popular Frrrozen Hot Chocolate.

“I have many amazing memories at Serendipity that began with my first trip to New York City,” Selena says in a statement. “Last year I created my own ice cream flavor with Serendipity Brands and I can’t wait to visit the updated restaurant.”

Last summer, Selena created a new ice cream flavor with Serendipity called Cookies and Cream Remix in honor of her song “Ice Cream,” with BLACKPINK.

