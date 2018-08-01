CNN will air the last season of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown”

CNN plans to air the final seven episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown this fall.

Bourdain’s tragic death earlier this year left fans wanting more of the series. Only one of the upcoming shows will have Bourdain’s trademark narration throughout. Producers will use on-location audio and interviews to tie together the rest of the episodes. The first episode of the final season will feature fellow CNN personality W. Kamau Bell on a trip to Kenya.

Did you watch Parts Unknown? Did Bourdain turn you on to a different culture or type of food?