CMT Awards adds pop star presenters including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

If you tune in to the CMT Awards next week, you might catch a glimpse of your favorite pop stars among the country music artists in attendance.

Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Diplo, and Rob Thomas have all been announced as presenters on the show.

As previously reported, performers will include crossover favorites Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Shania Twain and Gabby Barrett. Halsey will also be joining Kelsea Ballerini for a performance.

The CMT Music Awards — hosted by Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland — will air on Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET on CMT.

By Andrea Tuccillo

