C'mon, "I Dare You": Kelly Clarkson hosting contest for fans to cover her new single

The "Kelly-oke" queen herself, Kelly Clarkson, wants to hear you cover a song for a change. Specifically, she'd like to hear your take on her new single, "I Dare You" -- and you even have a choice of languages.

Kelly released "I Dare You" last week in six different languages, and now she's teamed with Cover Nation, a YouTube community of cover song creators, for a contest in which fans in 18 different countries are being invited to record their version of the song in one of those six languages: French, Spanish, German, Hebrew, Arabic and English.

After you create your full-length video, post it on YouTube or any other social platform with the hashtag #covernationkellyclarksoncontest, and then submit it at Uproxx to be considered and then submitted to a specific website. Videos will be judged on vocal performance, originality, and audio and visual production.

Kelly herself will chose the winning entry on June 26, and the winner will receive a prize pack featuring an $1,000 Amazon gift card and a limited edition “I Dare You” Kelly Clarkson T-shirt.



In a statement, Kelly says, "It’s more important now than ever for people to set aside their differences and unite in the name of love. This song was a year in the making, and now I am so excited to bring global artists and fans together through Cover Nation."

She adds, "Beyond breaking down the barriers of borders and unifying us with musical commonality, it provides the opportunity for singers and musicians across the world to share their creative talents through this widely respected platform.”





