Clean Bandit are here to cheer you up with remixed classics…and cute animals

Clean Bandit have reworked one of their older hits into a mash-up remix, and dropped a visual along with it that they hope will cheer you up.

The song is the British group’s 2014 single “Real Love” featuring singer Jessie Ware — the woman whose vocals are featured on the global hit “Rather Be.” They’ve taken that song and mixed it with “Sunchyme,” a 1997 British hit single by electronic music trio Dario G.

In between shots of Clean Bandit and Jessie Ware singing, the visual features shots of elephants, lions, giraffes, dolphins, monkeys, koala bears, birds, rabbits, deer and lemurs.

“Seeing as most people are stuck indoors we thought we would bring you some NATURE and a rework of two old classics,” the group comments. “We hope this makes u happy for a moment. Let us know if you want us to do reworks of any of our other songs while in quarantine. Sending love to all.”

If “Sunchyme” sounds familiar, it’s because it heavily samples the ’80s pop hit “Life in a Northern Town,” by the band Dream Academy.

In other Clean Bandit news, the group is teaming up with Global Citizen to headline and curate House Party Against Hunger, a global 12-hour virtual charity DJ festival. It’ll feature performances from DJs from countries around the world, from the U.S. to Australia to Brazil to Kazakhstan. It’ll livestream on Clean Bandit’s YouTube channel on August 8.

“The world desperately needs more empathy,” Clean Bandit said in a statement. “That’s why we’re backing Global Citizen’s campaign calling on world leaders to do more in the fight against hunger.”

The group invites their fans to “head to their social action platform and support the campaign too,” adding, “It’s not about donating money. It’s about raising your voice.”

