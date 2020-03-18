Ciara & Russell Wilson pledge to donate a million meals to feed Seattle amid coronavirus concerns

ABC/Image Group LA

Last night, Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, announced they would donate one million meals to feed the people of Seattle who've been hit hard by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Russell and Ciara appeared in a video discussing how the virus is "changing the world second by second, minute by minute," and mentioning the virus's economic impact, which has caused some of their friends and the parents of their children's friends to lose their jobs.

"The world needs us ALL," Ciara said.

"So what we've decided to do is partner with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we're going to donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference," Wilson said.

Ciara added, "We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference, everything we do together makes a difference and together we will conquer this tough time that we're going through," she said.

"We will!" Wilson chimed in enthusiastically.

"We have faith and we want to encourage everyone else out there to keep the faith. Also, practice social distancing," Ciara continued.

Ciara and Russell ended the video by sending prayers and asking everyone to be blessed.

"Let’s all keep the faith during this difficult time," she said.