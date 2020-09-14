Christmas At Disney Is Happening, Kinda

No Halloween at Disney this year but they CAN NOT cancel Christmas!

Though festive decor and other seasonal surprises will still abound, the theme park complex confirmed on Sept. 8 that it would be canceling its main annual event, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, to better safeguard the health and safety of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Candlelight Processional at Epcot is also on hiatus this year. A post shared to the Disney Parks Blog, however, detailed the other holiday experiences still taking place, including a motorcade at Hollywood Studios, themed flotillas at Animal Kingdom, pop-up appearances from Santa Claus, and special projection effects on Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle. In true form, the festivities will kick off early on Nov. 6 and last through Dec. 30.