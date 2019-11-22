Christina Perri offering fans "extra presents" with expanded version of 2012 Christmas EP

Christina Perri has re-released her 2012 holiday EP, a very merry perri Christmas, with two new tracks, so the project is now called a very merry perri Christmas (extra presents).

The two new songs are covers of the classics "Let It Snow" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas." The now-eight-track release also features versions of "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "Ave Maria," as well as an original song, "Something About December."

Earlier this year, the "A Thousand Years" singer released songs for carmella: lullabies & sing-a-longs, which was released on her daughter Carmella's first birthday. Christina also released "Tiny Victories," a song from the HBO documentary, Foster.

Here's the track list of the expanded Christmas EP:

"something about december"

"merry christmas darling"

"please come home for christmas"

"ave maria"

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"

"have yourself a merry little christmas"

"let it snow"

"i’ll be home for christmas"

