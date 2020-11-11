Christina Perri hospitalized due to pregnancy complications

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Not long after sharing photos of her maternity shoot on social media, Christina Perri revealed Tuesday that she’s been hospitalized due to pregnancy complications.

“Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” the “Jar of Hearts” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

Christina previously revealed that her baby was due in January. It’s her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

“Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this,” she added. “I’m grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.”

After sharing her initial post, Christina added a video of herself thanking everyone for their support.

“I can’t even grasp the amount of love you all are sending me right now… We are gonna take it one day at a time, one minute at a time,” she said. “I feel like I’m very safe and in great hands.”

On Wednesday, Christina updated that she hadn’t slept much and had “a big long cry,” but that both her and the baby’s vitals were fine.

Christina and Paul share a two-year-old daughter, Carmella. This past January, the singer had revealed she suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

By Andrea Tuccillo

