Christina Perri contributes poignant "Tiny Victories" to HBO documentary "Foster"

Elektra Records

Christina Perri has returned with a new song. It's for the film Foster, an HBO documentary about the foster care system.

The piano-driven ballad, called “Tiny Victories,” is about overcoming obstacles and celebrating those triumphs, no matter how small they may seem.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lend my voice and words to this story,” Christina says in a statement. “The song is about overcoming something standing in your way, when sometimes it can look very small, but only you know how important the victory is.”

She adds that both she and the song’s co-writer, AG, were pregnant when they wrote the song. Christina explains that that fact made the song even more poignant, because they were both experiencing new challenges and insecurities.

“‘Tiny Victories’ encompasses every truth we have and I hope it speaks to the subject matter of this powerful film – that triumph comes in all forms; it’s all meaningful, it’s all a victory,” she concludes.

"Tiny Victories" is Christina's first single as a lead artist since 2014, though in January, she released an album of lullabies dedicated to her daughter Carmella.

Foster premieres on HBO Tuesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

