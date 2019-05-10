Christina Aguilera's Las Vegas residency to raise money for domestic violence victims

Live Nation/Caesars EntertainmentWith her new Las Vegas residency Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, the "Beautiful" singer will not just be entertaining fans -- she'll be raising money for a good cause.

Christina has announced that one dollar from every ticket purchased to her show will go to The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter in Southern Nevada for women and children in crisis, including those who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking or both.

The Shade Tree's executive director says in a statement, "Christina not only possesses remarkable talent, she represents strength, perseverance and unapologetic female independence -- characteristics so fitting for our mission to help homeless and abused women regain their own independence."

Christina Aguilera: The Xperience opens at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Friday, May 31. The venue was recently vacated by the Backstreet Boys' super-successful residency Larger Than Life.

Tickets for performances through October 5 are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.com/Xtina or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

