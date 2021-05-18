Christina Aguilera unveils new rainbow merchandise ahead of Pride Month

Merch Traffic

Pride Month is fast approaching and Christina Aguilera is making sure her LGBTQ+ fans have brand new merchandise to help them celebrate.

The “Beautiful” singer unveiled her new 2021 Pride collection on Instagram, writing, “Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!!”

“I’m so excited to announce my new Pride collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community,” she continued, directing fans to check out her new merch on shop.christinaaguilera.com.

With each purchase, 30% of the proceeds will be donated to TransLash and TransTech, non-profit organizations that work to support the transgender community and the wider LGBTQ+ community.

The new line includes a Pride-themed tank, briefs, crewneck sweatshirt and face mask.

The collection’s prices range from $15 to $65, while supplies last.

