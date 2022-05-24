Christina Aguilera unveils ﻿’La Tormenta’ EP

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It’s been four months since ﻿Christina Aguilera﻿ delighted with ﻿La Fuerza﻿, her first all-Spanish effort in over 20 years, and fans don’t have to wait too much longer for her next effort.

The Grammy winner announced her new EP, which will be called La Tormenta﻿, is coming soon. “I want to fly someone special to LA Pride,” she teased. “Pre-save my new EP La Tormenta and new single Sueltame, for a chance to join me for the celebration of a lifetime.”

The teased single, “Sueltame,” will feature Argentine singer Tini. It is not known when La Tormenta, which means “The Storm” in English, will drop. It follows La Fuerza, meaning “The Strength” in English, which was released on January 21.

The new EP will be the second of three chapters in what will later be assembled into Christina’s upcoming ninth studio album. That untitled record will become her second all-Spanish album following her 2000 effort, Mi Reflejo.

Christina provided a link for fans to sign up to presave the new EP, which boasts, “One lucky fan will win a flyaway for them and their friend to see Christina Aguilera at this year’s LA Pride Festival 2022.”

It was announced in March the “Beautiful” singer will be the headliner for LA Pride, which takes place June 11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Tickets for the event are now on sale on LA Pride’s official website.

