Christina Aguilera to perform first-ever full concerts with an orchestra this summer

In March of 2020, Christina Aguilera concluded the first batch of shows in her Las Vegas residency The Xperience, but when COVID-19 shut down the touring industry, the rest of the dates were canceled. Since then, we’ve seen Christina sing numerous times on TV, but this summer, she’ll return to the concert stage — for a performance that fans have never seen before.

The “Beautiful” star has announced two shows at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl, and she’ll be performing while backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. According to the Hollywood Bowl, this will mark the first time that Christina has performed an entire concert live with an orchestra.

“L.A.! The Bowl is back and I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be performing on July 16 & 17,” Christina wrote on Instagram. “Tickets go on sale June 1. See you there!!”

The Hollywood Bowl’s safety protocols state that there will be fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections of the venue for each concert. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result and photo ID upon entry, and their seats will be socially distanced.

Those who are vaccinated must show proof and a photo ID; their seats will not be socially distanced.

