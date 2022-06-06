Christina Aguilera reveals how she will “wine down” after a busy day

ABC

Christina Aguilera is juggling many hats these days — she’s raising two kids, working on new music and is about to headline LA Pride — so how does she cool off after a super busy day?

The Grammy winner will “wine down,” she told ﻿People﻿, and described what that looks like. “It’s by the pool. Just relaxing, you don’t have to go in, you can lounge around. I really like it at night. I love a night swim. It just has a sexy vibe to it,” she revealed.

Christina also spoke about her swanky pool, adding, “I literally have it where it lights up in multiple moody colors. So it can be purple, red, green … I’m all about a mood, and all about an ambiance and an aesthetic.”

“I don’t always need to go out or be seen,” she continued. “When you do, that’s great, too. But I love entertaining in the backyard for my friends and my family and bringing everyone in and feeling the togetherness.”

Speaking of the LA Pride Festival, where the “Beautiful” singer will take the stage as this year’s headliner on Saturday, she remarked, “Performing at Pride is so special, because it is unique within the fact that there is such a strong sense of community, and oneness and support and equality where everyone’s just there to have a good time.”

“They don’t try to conform to a rulebook and they want to live colorfully and out loud, and whatever that means to them,” Christina said. “It’s such a crowd of creativity and expression.”

