Christina Aguilera releases new song from Mulan soundtrack, confirms updated version of "Reflection"

Walt Disney Records Christina Aguilera has recorded not one but two songs for the new live-action remake of Mulan. One is an updated version of "Reflection" -- the song she originally recorded for the soundtrack of the 1998 animated version -- and the other is brand-new song, "Loyal Brave True."

In a statement, Christina says, "The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless."

She adds, "My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

The song reflects -- pun intended -- Mulan's self-doubt, as Christina sings, "Should I ask myself in the water/

What a warrior would do?/Tell me underneath my armor/Am I loyal, brave, and true?"

"Loyal Brave True" is available now. The entire Mulan soundtrack arrives March 25. Mulan is in theaters March 27.

