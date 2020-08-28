Christina Aguilera releases new music video for "Reflection," from 'Mulan'

Dennis Leupold

After 22 years, Christina Aguilera is back with a new take on “Reflection.”

While the original, written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder, was recorded for the animated Disney film in 1998, this version, produced by composer Harry Gregson-Williams, is for the live-action movie debuting Sept. 4 on Disney+.

“I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now,” 39-year-old Christina wrote on social media. “So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me.”

“Thank you @Disney for always being a special family to me, providing so many personal & public moments dear to my heart,” she concluded.

Niki Caro, the New Zealand director who helmed this reimagining of Mulan, also directed the new “Reflection” music video.

Christina also has another song on the motion picture soundtrack for 2020’s Mulan, a new one titled “Loyal Brave True.” She’ll be performing both songs on Good Morning America Monday, August 31.

By Carson Blackwelder

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



