Christina Aguilera "not surprised" Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice"

Paul Drinkwater/NBCChristina Aguilera left The Voice after the show's first three seasons, and then returned sporadically a few more times. So what does she think about another one of the show's original coaches, Adam Levine, saying goodbye to the show?

"I wasn't surprised," she told Access Hollywood, adding, "I think there's always a time and a place where...getting back into your creative mode and out of that kind of environment is important, I think."

"I actually gained some respect with that decision," she added, and laughed, "I think it's good to follow your heart over dollars sometimes!"

Adam and Blake Shelton have both been coaches on The Voice since it started in 2011. Adam's departure leaves Blake the only remaining original coach on the show.

