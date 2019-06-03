Christina Aguilera looks back on "amazing" career ahead of debut album's 20th anniversary

ABC/ Pawel Kaminski

ABC/ Pawel KaminskiChristina Aguilera kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Friday, but as she enters this new phase of her career, she’s looking back on where she started.

This August, she’ll celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut self-titled album, which featured her first hit "Genie in a Bottle."

“It’s amazing and such a blessing to look back on an amazing career,” Christina tells People. “Even when I look at old pictures and everything from tour, it’s incredible to be in this position now.”

Now a mom of two -- to 11-year-old son Max and four-year-old daughter Summer -- the singer reflects on what advice she would have given her younger self early on in her career.

“Looking back [to my teenage self], I would just say trust yourself. Trust yourself,” she says. “Even in your insecurities and your moments of feeling lost, those are all gonna lead you to the place that you need to be.”

While she doesn’t have any regrets, she does say that sometimes she wishes she would have savored a moment more.

“It looked so special and magical, but now looking back as a mother of two, I can appreciate the moment from a wider perspective,” she says. “It’s a beautiful time in my life.”

Her Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, opened Friday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The first 16 shows will take place through June, September and October.

