Christina Aguilera kicks off more Vegas shows tonight: “It’s a five-sensory experience”

Christina Aguilera is gearing up for the next string of dates of her Las Vegas residency The Xperience, set to kick off tonight.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which was broadcasting from Vegas Friday, Christina explained that she ambitiously designed the show as a “five-sensory experience.”

“We get to really, when I'm here, base it around the theater and the environment,” she says. “So I really wanted to take it to this place where you feel like you're on a specific journey, like you're on a ride.”

In addition to video screens and multiple costume changes, the show also has bubbles you can smell and taste.

“Every song and every thing sets a completely different mood,” Christina says. “I really tried to let people how they want to interpret it. I make it clear we’re all here to either take off a mask or put one on.”

Christina will play four dates at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, concluding December 31. Then she’ll pick back up again in February and March.

