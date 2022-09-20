Christina Aguilera earns 7 Latin Grammy nods

ABC

Christina Aguilera earned herself seven Latin Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday, including one for the highly sought-after Album of the Year award.

Christina’s Aguilera, her second all-Spanish album, is up for the aforementioned award and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. She is also vying for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for “Pa Mis Muchachas,” her collaboration with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.

Christina faces herself in the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category as her other song “Santo” is nominated as well. The powerhouse singer is also up for Best Regional Song for “Cuando Me Dé la Gana,” a track off her Aguilera album that features Christian Nodal.

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards take place November 17 in Las Vegas.

Speaking of Christina, the hitmaker is teaming with Citi and American Airlines for an intimate performance set for October 6 at LA’s Hollywood Palladium.

“It’s rare to have the opportunity to perform for my fans and connect with them in such an intimate setting,” she said in a statement. “Celebrating Citi and American Airlines’ 35th year of partnership with this unique concert experience is extraordinarily special for me and the fans.”

Citi and AAdvantage card members can buy tickets now on Citi Entertainment’s website. If they can’t make the trek to California, they can watch the show for free on the concert streaming platform Veeps.

