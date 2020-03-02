Christina Aguilera announces final Las Vegas residency dates

Denise TruscelloChristina Aguilera is wrapping things up in Las Vegas.

Xtina has announced the final dates for Christina Aguilera: The Experience at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The final dates are November 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

Tickets for the final dates go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PST. The fan presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. PST, while American Express® Card Members buy tickets Tuesday at noon PST.

Some tickets and VIP packages are still available for Christina's previously announced shows on March 4, 6 and 7. You can get them via Ticketmaster.com/Xtina or at the Planet Hollywood box office.

A dollar from each ticket goes to The Shade Tree, a 24-hour emergency shelter in Southern Nevada for women and children in crisis.

Kelly Clarkson will take over the theater starting April 1 for her new Las Vegas residency, Invincible.

