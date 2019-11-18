Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Post Malone & more added to AMAs performance lineup

dick clark productions

The 2019 American Music Awards just added even more performers to its lineup.

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World will be performing together again. They'll debut their brand new collab, “Fall on Me,” which is being released this Friday. They last performed together at the 2013 ceremony, singing their previous hit “Say Something.” It went on to win them a Grammy.

Also taking the stage is Post Malone – the most-nominated artist this year with seven nods – who'll be performing with Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT for the world television premiere of their new single, “Take What You Want.”

Green Day will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1994 album Dookie with a special performance of “Basket Case,” as well as their latest hit, “Father of All…”

These new performers join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. This year’s Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift will also be performing.

The AMAs, hosted by Ciara, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

