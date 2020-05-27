Chrissy Teigen Gets A Coronavirus Tests And Giggles The Whole Time!

Well this is a first…..I’ve only seen cringing or eyes watering. Chrissy laughs the whole time during the test!!

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

By now you’ve seen someone get a coronavirus test and it probably made you cringe just to look at it. Chrissy Teigen on the other hand could do nothing but laugh when she got her test.

Teigen recently posted a video of her getting the test at her home and as the healthcare worker when probing into her nose Chrissy was squeamish at first, but then, she began to giggle… a lot.

As a matter of fact, she giggled as the worker swabbed her other nostril too.

Hopefully the test results are no laughing matter.

Have you had a coronavirus test? I haven’t. I don’t know if I’d cringe or laugh!