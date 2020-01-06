Chrissy Teigen and John Legend adopt a new puppy thanks to Ellen DeGeneres

Eudyptula/iStock

Eudyptula/iStockA tiny puppy previously living behind bars is now living a plush life with his new forever family. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend simply cannot stop gushing about Petey the poodle, who was abandoned alongside his mom, dad, and seven siblings.

A rescue called The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa took in the abandoned pups and sent out an urgent plea on Friday, "Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting."

Almost immediately, Ellen DeGeneres picked up the story and shared it with her followers, begging, "This is our dog Wally’s family. They all need homes. PLEASE help if you can."

Thankfully, donations poured in, ensuring the family of gentle-natured pooches received immediate medical attention. The rescue also received countless offers for adoption.

That's where the Legend family steps in.

On Sunday, Wagmor happily announced the first of the poodle puppies found a forever home and thanked Ellen for making "this love connection" with the Legends.

Teigen seems absolutely smitten as her Instagram and subsequent Instagram Stories became flooded with doting posts about Petey, including videos of her children Luna and Miles fawning all over him.

"This little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!" explained the Bring the Funny host in a video of her new pooch curiously looking around his new surroundings.

Other videos included an adorable interaction between Luna and Legend, where the three-year-old asks "John" if he wishes to hold the puppy, in which he laughs and corrects her, "John? I'm not John. I'm your dad" as she drops the puppy in his lap.

Another video shows one-year-old Miles repeatedly kissing his new pet.

"Another little heart in our family to love," sweetly concluded Teigen in her Instagram stories.

