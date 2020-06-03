Chris Trousdale, of early 2000s boy band Dream Street, dies at 34

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Chris Trousdale, a member of the early 2000s boy band Dream Street, has died at age 34, E! News confirms.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," his rep says in a statement to E!.

"He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world, the statement continues. “Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA."

There were reports that Trousdale passed away due to COVID-19 complications, but that has not been confirmed.

Trousdale’s former bandmate Jesse McCartney wrote on Instagram, "It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.”

He went on to reflect on their time together in Dream Street, describing Chris as someone with “an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent.”

The group was formed in 1999, releasing a self-titled debut album that went gold, and a soundtrack for the film The Biggest Fan, which starred Trousdale as himself. They disbanded in 2002. Chris went on to appear on Days of Our Lives, Lucifer, Shake It Up and Austin & Ally.

By Andrea Tuccillo

