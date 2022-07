During a recent stand-up performance as part of his tour with Kevin Hart at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, the comedian brought up the infamous Oscars slap by Will Smith.

“I’m not a victim. Yeah, that sh_t hurt, but I shook that sh_t off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” said Rock. Do you think Chris Rock and Will Smith will ever be friends?